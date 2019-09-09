Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey Leagues resumes this weekend

Latest update September 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Bounty Paper Towel -Quicker Picker Upper- Men’s and Women’s Outdoor, Second Division, Development Hockey League and the Solo Drinks Under-20 Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Leagues are set to finally resume this weekend after an extended delay to the prolonged rainy season.
Play was set to recommence since last July but the organisers; the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), had no choice but delay the restart, but now favourable conditions has allowed the ground to be prepared and the players are rearing to get back into action on the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
When the last match day of the second division league was played in May, Saints women defeated Bingo Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Spartans 2-0 to maintain their 100% record after winning each of their three games played.
On the men’s side, a hat-trick from Captain Hilton Chester spurred Saints Savages to a 4-3 win over Old Fort Rusty; a result that ultimately saw them going top in the men’s second division.
Meanwhile, GCC The Sequel lost their grip at the top of the Men’s Second Division after losing 2-1 to Hikers Cadets.
In the boys’ under-20, YMCA Old Fort Hockey Club (OFHC) Ballers top the points table with 10 points with a better goal difference than second place GCC Pitbulls. On the distaff side, Bingo GCC Spartans are top after winning each of their three games played.
