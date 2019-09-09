Albion defeat Blairmont by 93 runs in NY Business Group U19 quarter final

Latest update September 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
Gourav Ramesh bags 6 for 9
Albion continued their good showing in the New York Business Group Under-19 50 Overs cricket competition when they defeated Blairmont Community Center by 93 runs in a Quarter Final game played on Saturday at the Albion Community Center.
Winning the toss and taking first strike Albion were well positioned at 168 for 5 before losing their way to be dismissed for 178 in 43.4 of their allotted 50 Overs.
Inzam Shazam led the way with 36, while Antanio February made 34, Sarwan Chaitnarine 33 and Rayad Karim 29.
Bowling for Blairmont Andy Tejraj took 5 for 31.
Needing 179 for victory, Blairmont were skittled out for 85 in 29.5 overs.
Marvin Prashad offered resistance with 47, while Nigel Deodat made 19 and Seon Glasgow 14.
Bowling for Albion left-arm-spinner Gourav Ramesh was unplayable as he had figure of 6 for 9 for 8.5 overs and was well supported by fellow left-arm-spinner Kelvin Omrow with 3 for 12. (Samuel Whyte)
