‘1320 heat rematch’ confirmed for October 20

One hour of strictly ‘callouts’ planned

Drag racing fans and competitors will be happy to hear that the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports and Club (GMR&SC), in a correspondence to the media has confirmed that the fourth round of the Drag Championship will be held on Sunday, October 20th at the South Dakota Circuit’s quarter-mile strip.

Imran Khan (420) looking has sent out a stern challenge to current 13-second champion Pierre Singh as he aims to regain his title at the 1320 heat rematch on October 20.

The event has been dubbed 1320 heat rematch, after the third round of the GMR&SC drag championship (1320 heat International) that had sped off on August 25th at South Dakota.
At last month’s meet, Team Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) carted off the unlimited bikes’ (Joel Bruce) and cars’ (Andy Bissessar – Rail Car) classes along with victory in the 11-second bracket (Jagdeo Seecharran), and now the local competitors inclusive of Mark ‘Mad Max’ Menezes (bikes), Imran Khan (13-second class) and Team Mohamed’s (unlimited) will be rearing to reclaim their titles in next month’s competition.
Team Mohamed’s Godzilla (white Nissan GT-R) suffered a mechanical malfunction and was unable to compete at 1320 heat International in August but Terrence Cox shared with Kaieteur Sport that the machine did 7.8s during practice the day before the event without any boost and the former champions are intent on smashing the new strip record (7.9s) that was set by Bissessar of T&T.
There has been much chirping within local motor racing forums and so it has been confirmed by the GMR&SC that the 1320 heat rematch will see an entire hour being dedicated to ‘callouts’.
Some of the anticipated callouts include Imran Khan versus Pierre Singh, Team Mohamed’s GT-R Goliath versus Team Trans Pacific Alteeza and Team Mohamed’s GTR Godzilla versus Deryck Jaisingh’s Supra.
More good news, a source close to the club shared that next month’s meet could see the return of the Surinamese with as much as eight competitors or more coming to compete.

Features/Columnists

