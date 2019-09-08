Wiltshire Dominoes tourney on today at MMZ

Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire will be hosting a tournament today at Ravo Shop, Masjid Street, Met-en-Meer Zorg, West Coast Demerara.

The entrance fee is $12,000 and action gets underway at 14:30hrs. The winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000 and third prize a trophy and $50,000. The MVP in the final will pocket $5,000.