Wiltshire Dominoes tourney on today at MMZ

Mark Wiltshire (left) accepts one of the prizes from Raymond Alli of All Season’s Racing Service.

Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire will be hosting a tournament today at Ravo Shop, Masjid Street, Met-en-Meer Zorg, West Coast Demerara.
The entrance fee is $12,000 and action gets underway at 14:30hrs. The winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000 and third prize a trophy and $50,000. The MVP in the final will pocket $5,000.

