UCCA annual Inter Secondary School U17 hardball cricket to commence Tuesday

After being postponed due to the prolong inclement weather the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) U17 cricket competition for schools in the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush areas is set to bowl off on Tuesday 10th September.

The final is set for Friday 27th September at the Crabwood Creek Ground. The competition which is known as the Bharat and Family Inter Secondary Competition is being sponsored by the businessman and Family of Upper Corentyne.

Five schools are set to compete, namely, Skeldon Line Path Secondary (SLPS), Skeldon High School (SHS), formerly (Skeldon Lutheran High), Tagore Memorial Secondary School (TMSS), Central Corentyne Secondary School (CCSS) and Black Bush Secondary School (BBSS).

The competition will be played on a one day two innings format and will be a round robin affair. Play will begin at 10:30 hrs and end at 17:00rs. The two teams with the most points at the end of the preliminary rounds will clash in the finals.

Round one fixture will see CCSS taking on BBPS on Tuesday at No 48 Ground.

Wednesday 11th will see SLPS playing TMSS at No72 Cut and Load ground with SHS drawing the bye.

Round Two matches set for Friday 13th September will see two matches with CCSS taking on TMSS at the No48 ground and SLPS playing SHS at Scottsburg with BBPS drawing the bye.

Round two, three games will be played over two days. On Tuesday 17th BBPS and SLPS will match skills at the No48 Ground. On Wednesday 18th TMSC and SHS are set to play at No 72 ground, while CCSS drew the bye.

Fourth round games are set for Friday 20th with SHS and CCSS playing at Scottsburg and BBPS tangling with TMSC at the No 48 ground as SLPS drew the bye.

The final round of matches are with SHS versus CCSS on Tuesday 24th at the NO48 ground and on Wednesday 25th with SLPS and SCCC clashing at the No 72 ground with TMSS drawing the bye.

Incentives will be awarded to the top teams and outstanding individual players.

The competition has the blessings of the Ministry of Education and will be coordinated by the UCCA Competitions Committee. This committee is headed by former national Wicket Keeper batsman Sydney Jackman. (Samuel Whyte)