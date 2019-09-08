Repairs started, supplies distributed after Mahdia’s freak storm

Less than 24 hours after a freak storm accompanied by heavy rainfall ravaged through the town of Mahdia, Potaro-Siparuni (Region 8), residents and officials are receiving help.

According to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the state’s emergency assistance agency, the first set of zinc sheets have been reinstalled to the roof of the Mahdia Primary School.‘

A team from the Commission remains on the ground to conduct further assessment and give support.

Roofs of several homes were whisked away within minutes of the strong winds. Approximately 45% of the zinc sheet roof of the Mahdia Primary School was ripped off, CDC reported.

The CDC, through the regional mechanism which was set up to provide first response during emergencies, has provided cleaning supplies, zinc sheets and other construction materials to facilitate urgent repairs to the structures.

Additionally, ranks from the Guyana People’s Militia (GPM) were also deployed to assist. Pupils and teachers were not injured when the storm passed.

However, a woman was sent out on a medical emergency flight to Georgetown for treatment.

CDC said that all efforts are underway to ensure the primary school is back in operation for school on Monday.

Yesterday, CDC officials and Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, were on the ground assessing the damage.

It was reported that at approximately 16:00hours on Friday, a sudden gust of wind which lasted for about two minutes swept through the new township.

It also brought sudden rain as citizens watched in shocked.