Latest update September 8th, 2019 1:14 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Repairs started, supplies distributed after Mahdia’s freak storm

Sep 08, 2019 News 0

Repairs underway at the Mahdia school which lost a
major part of its roof on Friday due to a freak storm

Officials meeting, during the assessments of the damage

Remnants of the destructions

Less than 24 hours after a freak storm accompanied by heavy rainfall ravaged through the town of Mahdia, Potaro-Siparuni (Region 8), residents and officials are receiving help.
According to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the state’s emergency assistance agency, the first set of zinc sheets have been reinstalled to the roof of the Mahdia Primary School.‘
A team from the Commission remains on the ground to conduct further assessment and give support.
Roofs of several homes were whisked away within minutes of the strong winds. Approximately 45% of the zinc sheet roof of the Mahdia Primary School was ripped off, CDC reported.
The CDC, through the regional mechanism which was set up to provide first response during emergencies, has provided cleaning supplies, zinc sheets and other construction materials to facilitate urgent repairs to the structures.
Additionally, ranks from the Guyana People’s Militia (GPM) were also deployed to assist. Pupils and teachers were not injured when the storm passed.
However, a woman was sent out on a medical emergency flight to Georgetown for treatment.
CDC said that all efforts are underway to ensure the primary school is back in operation for school on Monday.
Yesterday, CDC officials and Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, were on the ground assessing the damage.
It was reported that at approximately 16:00hours on Friday, a sudden gust of wind which lasted for about two minutes swept through the new township.
It also brought sudden rain as citizens watched in shocked.

More in this category

Sports

Holder goal holds up for Guyana against Aruba

Holder goal holds up for Guyana against Aruba

Sep 08, 2019

Willemstad, Curacao – Guyana picked up a 1-0 win over Aruba to kick off action in Group C of League B in the Concacaf Nations League group stage on Friday night at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in...
Read More
GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall cricket… Johnson’s ton highlights GCA’s div 1 resumption

GISE, Star Party Rental & Trophy Stall...

Sep 08, 2019

Limacol football tournament… Buxton and Conquerors secure round 1 wins

Limacol football tournament… Buxton and...

Sep 08, 2019

Corporate Guyana roars with ‘Golden Jaguars’

Corporate Guyana roars with ‘Golden Jaguars’

Sep 08, 2019

Wiltshire Dominoes tourney on today at MMZ

Wiltshire Dominoes tourney on today at MMZ

Sep 08, 2019

Kriskal Persaud wins Inaugural A. Ally and Sons, Berbice Rapid Chess Open

Kriskal Persaud wins Inaugural A. Ally and Sons,...

Sep 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • COMPETITION AND CONTROL

      At a certain junction where there are traffic lights, two disabled individuals of different ethnicities stand each... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019