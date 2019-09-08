One day four teams cricket Competition on today at Rose Hall Town

A four-team one day cricket competition organised by a number of concerned groups in the Lower Corentyne area is set for today at the Area H Ground Rose Hall Town.

This competition will be a 10/10 overs’ affair in its preliminary rounds. The final which will feature the top two teams will however be a 20/20 overs’ encounter. First ball is expected to be bowled at 9:00 hours.

Teams desirous of participating are required to pay an entrance fee of $5000. The winning team will walk away with $40,000 plus a trophy, while there will be incentives for other outstanding performers. Admission to the venue is free.