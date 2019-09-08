National budget activities on hold – Harmon

Latest update September 8th, 2019 1:14 AM
The preparations of the 2020 National Budget have been placed on hold as of now.
The disclosures were made Friday by Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon.
He disclosed that engagements by the Ministry of Finance with stakeholders would have been completed.
However, to move to the next stage where there is budget presentation, that will have to wait until after elections.
As part of the preparations, the ministry would meet different government departments and civil society to hear from them about projects they would be interested in being implemented and funded.
According to Harmon, there is significant information already gathered.
The Director General was also questioned about the costs of the ongoing outreaches by government ministers to the different regions.
He said that the monies were budgeted under the various ministries with no additional funds being secured elsewhere.
According to Harmon, unlike the previous government of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic which did what it wanted for 23 years, this Coalition is not afraid of the scrutiny.
