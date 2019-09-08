Limacol football tournament… Buxton and Conquerors secure round 1 wins

The fourth annual Limacol Football tournament continued on Friday evening at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue with two more matches in the group round-robin phase.

Both matches were first round clashes and at the end of the night Buxton Stars of the East Coast of Demerara and city side Fruta Conquerors FC under-20 both left with wins under their belt.

In the feature clash that was scheduled for 21:00hrs, Conquerors’ under-20 made light work of their opponents Northern Rangers with a convincing 4-1 drubbing. By halftime, Conquerors were cruising 3-0 after Ravon Bailey had got the ball rolling as early as the 5th minute, Deshawn Rich doubled the youths’ advantage with a well taken strike in the 10th minute before Nicholas McArthur added the first of his brace in the 24th minute.

The second half was quieter for Fruta that had a comfortable three-goal cushion before Travis Martin got on the score sheet for Rangers, but MacArthur restored the three-goal advantage just one minute before stoppage time to complete his brace.

Meanwhile, in the opening clash, Georgetown Football Club (GFC) got off their campaign with a poor start after losing out 2-1 to Buxton Stars. The heroes for the Stars were Dennis Fordyce who netted in the 33rd minute and Shemar McPherson (79th minute) who cancelled out GFC’s Michael Stewart’s 40th minute equaliser.

Play in the tournament continues tonight at the MOE ground with Riddim Squad versus GT Panthers in the first game at 19:00hrs, while Camptown will be pitted against Timehri Panthers in the feature clash at 21:00hrs.

There are four groups of four teams contesting the group round-robin stage, the top two sides in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. The winners of this edition will pocket $400,000, second $200,000, third $100,000 and the losers of the third place playoff will walk away with $50,000.

The tournament’s flagship sponsor is New GPC Inc. with support from W.J. Enterprise. (Calvin Chapman)