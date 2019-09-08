Kriskal Persaud wins Inaugural A. Ally and Sons, Berbice Rapid Chess Open

Berbician Kriskal Persaud made full use of home advantage to win the first ever A. Ally and Sons Berbice Rapid Chess Open 2019 Competition, organised by the Berbice Chess Association (BCA).

Persaud, a Former Junior and two-times Senior National open Chess Champion, won the competition which was played recently at the University of Guyana Berbice Campus, Tain, Corentyne, Berbice.

The tournament, which was sponsored by A. Ally &Sons Company, saw Persaud winning from a competitive field.

The former champion was at home as he pitted skills and used his experience to outwit a top notch field that included Shiv Nandalall, veteran chess columnist Errol Tiwari, Frankie Farley, Professor Gonathinayagam Subramanian Director of the UGBC, Loris Nathoo, and Steve Leung.

The competition was played using the Swiss Format for seven rounds and was coordinated by Rashad Hussain and Krishnanand Raghunandan.

Following Persaud in the winners roll call were Loris Nathoo second, Frankie Farley third, Jacob Nauth fourth (he was also the best Berbician apart from Kriskal Persaud) and Darwin London fifth, he was also the top junior on show.

A number of other players of note that took part in the competition include Uddhav Bagwandeen a South African medical student at the Texila American University, Lottia Williamson, an English Student at the University of Guyana Berbice Campus, Marley London, brother of Darwin London and John London, father of the London brothers.

The trophies and other incentives were presented by Chandradat Ramnarine of the A. Ally and Sons Business Company.

Krishnanand Raghunandan, President of the BCA, welcomed the players and expressed the Association’s gratitude to the A. Ally and Sons Company for sponsoring the competition. He also thanked the University of Guyana Berbice Campus for making the venue available and the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) for all their support and for providing the chess sets and clocks used in the competition.

Raghunandan expressed the hope that this competition will become an annual affair. (Samuel Whyte)