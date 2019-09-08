Kings of Studies 2 expected to exceed expectations

It will be football fever when the second semester of the University of Guyana (UoG) commences as the second annual edition of the ‘Kings of Studies’ one-day football competition is schedule to kickoff on January 25th next year.

According to the organiser, Jafar Gibbons, “All the footballers are already hyped as the second edition of the tournament is schedule to kick start on the first Saturday of the new semester.”

Gibbons, who is a second year International Relations student, in a correspondence to Kaieteur Sport, confirmed that the ‘Kings of Studies 2’ is a one-day tournament and all prizes will be handed over on the same day.

The first edition, which was delayed by two weeks due to a bomb scare, was eventually won by Hard Knocks. The eventual MVP walked away with One Signature Moov sneakers along with a gold ring, sponsored by Antonio Fredericks.

However, this year, the champions are set to pocket $100,000, runners up $50,000 and third place $25,000.

In the second edition, the tournament will facilitate 10 teams that will comprise strictly UoG students and there is no entry/registration fee attached to participating in the tournament.

When quizzed via social media on the uniqueness of this tournament, Gibbons shared that, “What the tournament does is that it moves away from the traditional inter-faculty set up and gives players the chance to organise with players from other faculities. What this does also do is foster cohesion among the faculties and by extension all the students.”

The organiser further noted that the champions will be asked to contribute 10% of their winnings towards a project of their choice that will impact the university positively and he expressed his gratitude to the University of Guyana hierarchy in granting the permission needed to run off the tournament.