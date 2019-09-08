Holder goal holds up for Guyana against Aruba

Willemstad, Curacao – Guyana picked up a 1-0 win over Aruba to kick off action in Group C of League B in the Concacaf Nations League group stage on Friday night at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Curacao.

Aruba began the match with the better offensive opportunities, but Guyanese goalkeeper Akel Clarke had an answer for every attempt. The visitors would open the scoring after Kelsey Benjamin found space on the right flank before eventually finding Sheldon Holder inside the box in the 22nd minute.

Holder’s score marked his eighth international goal for the Guyana national team. Aruba’s best opportunity in the second half came off a corner in the 74th minute as Nickenson Paul’s header would be denied by the top post.

Paul would make a defensive stop minutes later to deny Neil Danns from extending Guyana’s lead. Danns would generate another good opportunity in the 82nd minute, but his feet would let him down as he tripped inside the box and Aruba goalkeeper Matthew Lentink collected the ball.

Aruba earned a free kick opportunity in stoppage time, but Gregor Breinburg shot was punched away by Clarke, securing the three points for Guyana which will host Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz tomorrow at the Leonora National Track and Field Centre from 19:00hrs.

The Reggae Boyz will come to these shores on the back of being the leader in the group on goals following their huge 6-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda on Friday night at the Montego Bay Sports Complex in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Antigua and Barbuda had a great opportunity early but Carl Osbourne was denied by Jamaican GK Andre Blake. A Blake goal kick would then be headed on by Leon Bailey to find Shamar Nicholson in the box for the opening goal in the ninth minute of the match.

Bailey would set up the second goal for the Reggae Boyz, flying through the right flank then driving inside the box to find Bobby Reid in the 31st minute, for Reid’s first Jamaica senior team goal.

Nicholson would find the back of the net for a second time in the 51st minute to extend Jamaica’s lead to 3-0. Brian Brown joined the scoresheet for the fourth Jamaica goal in the 67th minute.

Bailey then would go from provider to finisher, adding a fifth goal for the home side in the 77th minute. Continuing with an attacking mindset, Peter Vassell contributed to the result with the sixth Jamaica goal in the 81st minute.

Meanwhile, Antigua and Barbuda would be at home to Aruba tomorrow (Monday) from 15:00hrs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. (Concacaf)