Hero CPL and Republic Bank to raise funds for hurricane Dorian relief efforts

The Hero Caribbean Premier League will be working with Republic Bank to raise funds to support those who have been affected by Hurricane Dorian. This will be known as the “6 for 6” campaign with every six hit during the 2019 tournament generating funds and supplies for those in need of support in their efforts to recover from the damage caused by Dorian.

To launch the initiative with a bang, during the first match of the tournament, which saw Trinbago Knight Riders take on St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, each six raised US$600 meaning a total of US$8,400 was raised, with Kieron Pollard clearing the fence most often. In game two of the tournament the Guyana Amazon Warriors took on St Lucia Zouks. For that match Republic Bank donated US$60 for every six hit.

Future “6 for 6” campaigns will see each maximum generating other critical supplies in the relief effort including fresh water, medical packs or food packs as Republic Bank and Hero CPL work together to help the rebuilding efforts across the region. These will be announced prior to each match.

Pete Russell, COO of Hero CPL, said: “We have been devastated to see so much destruction caused by Dorian as it has made its way across the region. We are delighted that Republic Bank have been so generous in donating funds and supplies. We hope that this goes some way towards easing the burden of those who have been so badly affected by the hurricane.”

Michelle Palmer-Keizer, General Manager, Group Marketing and Communications for

Republic Bank Limited said: “Everyone at Republic Bank and all around the Caribbean is deeply moved by devastation caused by Dorian, and we wholeheartedly share CPL’s commitment to do whatever it takes to support our friends in the Bahamas in such difficult times.

“On Wednesday morning, ‘6 for 6’ was a germ of an idea. By Wednesday night thanks to the collaboration between CPL and Republic Bank – and the six-hitting expertise of Kieron Pollard and co – we had raised our first $8,400 to support the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. I have one message to all CPL players: hit more sixes and help us help the Bahamas.”

Further initiatives to support those affected by Dorian will be announced over the coming weeks.