GSCL Inc launches 3rd Prime Minister’s T20 Cup

By Zaheer Mohamed

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc, on Friday last, launched the third edition of its Prime Minister’s T20 Cup at the GNIC SC, Woolford Avenue.

The tournament which is being held in collaboration with the National Sports Commission and The Ministry of the Presidency Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sports, will commence on November 1 at several venues in the city.

For the first time, matches will be played in the over-50 category; the other categories that will be contested are the open and over-45. Teams from Orlando, New York and Canada will battle with their Guyanese counterparts in the three divisions.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Prime Minister, Hon. Moses Nagamootoo, noted that the tournament has grown from strength to strength and made reference to the attractive prizes at stake. He lauded the GSCL Inc for including an over-50 category. “It is very innovative that we should see a role for older people in sports. Sports of this nature are intended to create a space for all and we can return to the glory days of Guyana when our athletes excel internationally. We can achieve through our players in the field and I hope that one day the best players can come together and form a national team so that Guyana can be represented by its best players in international tournaments.”

He wished the teams well and said that the office of the Prime Minister will continue to be proudly associated with this competition.

Minister of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport Dr. George Norton said softball cricket has made tremendous growth over the past few years and he is quiet pleased that it has served as an extra curricula activity for the youths. “As Guyana stands on the prestige of good fortune, the Government has begun investing heavily on the all-round development of the youths. While Education remains paramount on the agenda, it is also important that we keep the youths engage in sports and other activities that will showcase their talent. Softball cricket has provided an avenue for the players to exercise discipline as they remain constructively occupied.”

“The game has a large following and I would like to commend the GSCL Inc for its continued support towards the youths, however I would like to see the inclusion of a female component in the tournament for they too deserve an opportunity to showcase their talent.”

GSCL Inc President Ian John said this year’s tournament will be bigger and better with the addition of the over-50 category. He indicated that 24 teams will be participating in the three divisions and they will accommodate three players at the age of 49 in the each team for the over-50 category and two players at the age of 43 in the playing XI in the over 45 category. John added that matches will be played at Police SC, YMCA, ECC, GYO, GNIC SC, MSC and DCC; however they are looking at the possibility of staging a game at Enmore.

John informed that round arm and flick bowling will be allowed, adding that there will be lots of giveaways for the fans during the finals, while lighted bails will be used. He stated that additional entertainment will be provided by cheerleaders, artistes and cross over band and expressed gratitude to the sponsors, Prime Minister Nagamootoo and other stake holders.

Both Ritisha Persaud of Rose Ramdehol and Banks Beer brand manager Rawle Nedd said they are pleased to be associated with the tournament once again, adding that they are looking forward to a successful and exciting competition.

The winning team in the open segment will take home a trophy and $500,000 while the runner up will receive a trophy and $100,000. The man-of-the-match in the final will receive a trophy and $10,000 and the MVP will be given one Hero Honda Motorcycle.

The champions in the over-45 segment will pocket a trophy and $500,000 and the runner up a trophy and $100,000. The man-of-the-match in the final will take home a trophy and $10,000 and the MVP one 55″smart TV.

The over-50 division dubbed the legends category; the winners will be given a trophy and $300,000 and the runner up a trophy and $50,000. The man-of-the-match will collect a trophy and $10,000 and the MVP one gold bracelet.

Members of the finalists in each segment will also receive medals. Among the sponsors are Banks DIH, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre and Regal Sports, Crown Mining, Rajiv Gandhi University, Green Heart University, Star Party Rentals, Supreme Venture, Elegance Jewellery, Cyber Sports Pakistan, Ink Plus the computer store, Dyna’s Embroidery, USA Cricket Zone, Krsna and Balram Printery and Hero Motorcycle- Rose Ramdehol.

The competition will culminate on November 3 under lights at the Everest Cricket Club.