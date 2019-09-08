GRA acquires state lands to prepare monitoring facilities for oil sector

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has acquired 2.75 acres of State land in Eccles for the construction of wharf facilities to monitor onshore and offshore oil and gas activities.

Kaieteur News understands that GRA will, however, not be the only entity holding an interest in the property. The Demerara Oxygen Company has transported interest in the approved area.

Last week, Commissioner of GRA, Godfrey Statia, wrote a letter to the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC) outlining the Revenue authority’s acceptance of the terms and conditions of occupying the land.

In the letter to the Land Commissioner, Trevor Benn, Statia noted that “the Revenue Authority recognizes and acknowledges that the Demerara Oxygen Company should maintain an interest as estate proprietor in part of the approved defined area.

Statia stressed however that pursuant to the terms and condition, the State is deemed as the property proprietor and shall have rights to use the foreshore adjacent to the property to inter alia, erect gates on the river dam and construct mooring or other facilities as acquired.

He simplified further that in view of the foregoing, the Revenue Authority being a State Agency is privileged to enjoy those rights to construct its mooring facility which was approved for construction in May 30, 2019.

“Notwithstanding same, the Revenue Authority having recognized the rights of the Demerara Oxygen Company will give full effect to those rights and construct its mooring facility in a manner which will allow the estate proprietor, (Demerara Oxygen Company) to have inter alia easement in accordance with the terms and conditions of the stated property, transport number, 679,” Statia said in the letter

In addition to acquiring the land at Eccles, GRA has advertised for a tender for eligible and prequalified bidders for Construction of office Area Oil and Gas Division Phase 2.

According to the advertisement, interested bidders are required to submit a bid security of (G$500,000.00) to be considered eligible for the project.”

The ad further stipulated that “A complete set of Bidding Documents in English can be obtained by interested bidders at Guyana Revenue Authority upon payment of a non-refundable fee of G$3,000.00…”

“The Bidding Documents will be uplifted from the office of Procurement Office, Guyana Revenue Authority, 200 -201 Camp Street, Georgetown, Guyana.

Bids must be delivered to the Chairman, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets on or before 09:00 hours on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.”

The tax body is said to be prudent about the management of revenues garnered from oil industry, which is currently in its developmental stages.

Last year, GRA had announced that it received aid from the British, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) with regards to building staff capacity on how to monitor the new sector.

The Authority had to nonetheless consider exactly where the new monitoring unit will be established.