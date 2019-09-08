Corporate Guyana roars with ‘Golden Jaguars’

With one day before Guyana plays its first of three home matches of the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) against Jamaica at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, corporate Guyana has noted the significance of the match and are roaring with the Golden Jaguars.

Caribbean International Distributors Inc. (CIDI) under their Blue Life Water brand, Extra Beer and Extra Energy Drink, Grill Kings, the National Communications Network and Tourism Guyana have all come on board in various forms and committed to the success of the event.

Marketing Director of CIDI, Vanessa Adamson-Carr noted that her company is pleased to support the Golden Jaguars “in their quest for glory as they compete in the Concacaf Nations League. CIDI will stand in support of our national team and the Blue Life Brand will support this team a 100% in their endeavors.”

Fresh off a 1-0 win in their first match of this campaign against Aruba on Friday in Curacao, the Golden Jaguars will be hoping to capitalise on another three points with the home advantage before facing Antigua and Barbuda in Antigua on October 11.

However, the Reggae Boyz will be no easy opponent having won their first match against Antigua by a 6-0 margin and leading the group. The match against the Reggae Boyz is scheduled for 19:00hrs with a two-thousand dollar ($2,000) admission fee. Tickets will be available at the gate and gates will be opened from 17:00hrs.

Guyana’s others matches in the tournament are as follows:

October 14 – Guyana vs Antigua & Barbuda in Guyana; November 15 – Guyana vs Aruba in Guyana. November 18: Jamaica vs Guyana in Jamaica.