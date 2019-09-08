Latest update September 8th, 2019 1:14 AM

Charity vendors to remove structures from drainage trench by Thursday

Sep 08, 2019 News 0

The Neighbourhood Democratic Council in Charity on the Essequibo Coast recently issued a notice dated September 5th, advising the removal of persons vending over a silted trench.
The trench that has been identified by the council stretches almost 200 meters from the Xenon hotel, to a newly constructed sluice that was recently constructed.
The notice read: “All persons who have structure over the roadside trench between the Xenon Hotel and the newly constructed sluice, Charity/Amazon are given seven days to remove, so as to facilitate drainage works for residents and the road side drainage. Failing to comply legal action would be taken against defaulters.”
This publication understands that the stretch of trench has not been desilted in over 10 years, due to the obstructing structures placed over it.
Earlier last year, the NDC had engaged a number of stall holders who extended their business over the trench. Following that meeting, both parties agreed that vendors will clean the trench below their business.
The reality was far from what was promise, since many of the vendors carried on with their business, leaving the drainage trench exactly as it was.
Today, according to NDC officials, the effects of the silted trench continue to affect the lives of residents. This publication understands that there was a major flood just last month, which is believed to have been as a result of the trench being clogged up.

 

New 2019