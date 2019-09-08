CANU appeals Magistrate’s decision to dismiss ecstasy charge

Latest update September 8th, 2019 1:14 AM
Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) prosecutor, Narrissa Leander, has filed an appeal against Senior Magistrate Leron Daly’s decision to free a 26-year-old man who was charged with possession of ecstasy. The man, Darrel John of Alberttown, Georgetown was freed of the possession charge early last month.
John was slapped with two charges and his matters were being tried at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. The first charge stated that on February 12, 2018, at Lot 141 Alberttown, Georgetown, he had in his possession two grams of ecstasy, and the second charge for selling ecstasy to an underage boy. The latter trial is still on-going.
On August 8, 2019, Senior Magistrate Daly dismissed the possession of ecstasy charge against John since insufficient evidence was presented to the court.
Previously Magistrate Daly stated that she would have read both submissions made by John’s Attorney, George Thomas, and the CANU prosecutor. She noted that ecstasy does not fall under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.
From the evidence presented by an analyst during the trial of the possession of ecstasy, it was revealed that ecstasy contains amphetamine along with other substances. (By Renay Sambach)
