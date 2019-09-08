Cabinet approves $205M in solar systems contracts

In keeping with the government’s Green State Development Strategy (GSDS) Vision 2040, the Cabinet has moved forward with its approval of several contracts for solar systems.

Approval was given for Gafsons Industries Limited to supply, installation and commissioning of grid-connected and hybrid solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in Regions 8 and 10 totalling $46M.

Under the Hinterland Electrification Company (HEC), $159M was also approved by the Cabinet for the design, supply and installation of solar PV microgrid systems. These works will be conducted in 4 lots.

Farfan and Mendes will handle works for lots 1 and 2, while Gafoors Industries Limited has the remaining lots.

During June of this year, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson disclosed that Norway has approved the transferal of $16B through its Climate Mitigating Ministry, which will finance the construction of 30 megawatts of solar photovoltaic farms with storage.

The minister, at the time, also noted that funding was approved by the United Arab Emirates, to be used to transform the island of Wakenaam into one of the country’s first, “truly green off-grid centres”.

These PV farms will be located in Bartica, Lethem, Mabaruma, Mahdia and several interior locations. As the government continues to incorporate ‘green energy’ as part of its developmental model, the realisation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Number 7 will move closer to becoming a reality.

That goal seeks to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. (DPI)