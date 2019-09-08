Cabinet approves $205M in solar systems contracts

Latest update September 8th, 2019 1:14 AM
In keeping with the government’s Green State Development Strategy (GSDS) Vision 2040, the Cabinet has moved forward with its approval of several contracts for solar systems.
Approval was given for Gafsons Industries Limited to supply, installation and commissioning of grid-connected and hybrid solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in Regions 8 and 10 totalling $46M.
Under the Hinterland Electrification Company (HEC), $159M was also approved by the Cabinet for the design, supply and installation of solar PV microgrid systems. These works will be conducted in 4 lots.
Farfan and Mendes will handle works for lots 1 and 2, while Gafoors Industries Limited has the remaining lots.
During June of this year, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson disclosed that Norway has approved the transferal of $16B through its Climate Mitigating Ministry, which will finance the construction of 30 megawatts of solar photovoltaic farms with storage.
The minister, at the time, also noted that funding was approved by the United Arab Emirates, to be used to transform the island of Wakenaam into one of the country’s first, “truly green off-grid centres”.
These PV farms will be located in Bartica, Lethem, Mabaruma, Mahdia and several interior locations. As the government continues to incorporate ‘green energy’ as part of its developmental model, the realisation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Number 7 will move closer to becoming a reality.
That goal seeks to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. (DPI)
Sep 08, 2019Willemstad, Curacao – Guyana picked up a 1-0 win over Aruba to kick off action in Group C of League B in the Concacaf Nations League group stage on Friday night at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in...
Sep 08, 2019
Sep 08, 2019
Sep 08, 2019
Sep 08, 2019
Sep 08, 2019
A very good friend returned to Guyana and we had lunch. He asked, “Freddie, you really think Charran didn’t take a... more
At a certain junction where there are traffic lights, two disabled individuals of different ethnicities stand each... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Had a government of a developing Commonwealth country suspended parliament to stop the opposition... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]