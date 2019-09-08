$65M La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station commissioned -Improved security expected

Residents of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara were in high praise Friday as a spanking new police station valued some $65M was commissioned with the intent to beef up security in that area and others within close proximity.

Delivering the opening remarks at a short ceremony, Deputy Commissioner (Administration), Paul Williams (DSM), said the commissioning of the facility will see security for the area being heightened. He urged ranks who will be utilizing the facility to do so with care, and be diligent and professional in executing their duties.

Guest Speaker, Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, in his presentation said he responded to the cries for better security measures in the crime targeted La Parfaite Harmonie area and wrote to Government requesting that a police station be built in the community. He said that the commissioning ceremony served as a forum where Government has delivered on its promise to heighten security for residents, noting that once again, Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, has lived up to expectations and has demonstrated his ministry’s readiness to deal with the serious issue of crime.

Delivering the feature address, the Public Security Minister reiterated that with the existence of the new police station the community will be better protected, and officers stationed at the facility will now be better able to serve in their various capacities.

He said that while Government is very concerned about maintaining proper security systems at community levels, it acknowledges that it’s not all about training police officers but also about providing the necessary assets to ensure their training is put to the best use.

He went on to admonish police officers that it’s important that they gain the confidence of the community in which they function, noting that it is important for them to be courteous and ethical when executing their duties.

The Minister explained that the construction of the outpost was done in two phases, one being the land filling project, building of an access bridge, and completing of the perimeter fence which was amounted to $12.3M. He said the completion of the structure, was completed to the tune of $53M, and includes a two storey facility with male and female dormitories for junior and supervisory ranks. He added that the structure also includes an ID Parade Room, a Confidentiality Room for investigation of Domestic Abuse cases, a waiting area for citizens, Enquiries Office, CID Offices, internal and external washrooms and areas for cooking as well.

According to the Minister, he is optimistic that the community will cooperate with officers in the execution of their duties, support them, and provide information that can lead to the speedy solving of crimes in the area.