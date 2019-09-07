Volleyball and basketball competitions on today in Berbice

Latest update September 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Volleyball and basketball players will take to their respective courts today at the ‘Area H’ Ground, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice. The competitions are organised by Club Fiesta, Jagdeo Racing Stables, DJ Dauren and Jagernaut Entertainment groups.
The Volleyball competition will start off the day’s proceedings with first serve expected to be at 16:00 hours and is expected to involve six teams.
Each team is required to pay an entrance fee of $2000 per team.
Cash incentives, trophies and other incentives will be presented to the top teams and other outstanding individual performers.
Basketball action is expected to tip off at 20:00 hours and four teams are expected to compete. Teams are expected to pay an entrance fee of $5000, the winners and outstanding players will be adequately rewarded.
