Toddler, 3, dies after struck by hire car

Latest update September 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
A three-year-old boy is now dead after sustaining severe injuries in an accident that occurred on the East Bank of Berbice (EBB) yesterday.
Dead is Derek Sulker of Lot 13 Islington Village, EBB.
Police sources have since disclosed that the driver of motor vehicle HC 8566 that struck the child is presently in police custody.
Kaieteur News understands that the car was heading south along the Islington Public road, reportedly being driven in a reckless manner, when it struck the child.
However, the driver has since claimed that the toddler ran into the path of the car and the vehicle toppled into a trench.
The child was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. Late yesterday afternoon, his condition worsened and had to be rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital but he never made it. He died while on his way, a relative confirmed.
Investigations are ongoing.
