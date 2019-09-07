North Pakaraimas Football Tourney Paramakatoi and Kanapang emerge male and female champions

Latest update September 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Paramakatoi Spartans United defeated Kato 2-1 to win this year’s edition of the North Pakaraimas Football Tournament and have earned the right to represent at the Heritage Games, 2019 in the City.
In the third place match, Chenapou Red Heat was way too hot for Kanapang as they ran away 3-0 winners. Paramakatoi’s Daniel Calvalcante was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, while Kato’s Carl Pereira ended as the Highest Goal Scorer with five goals.
James McGarrell was deemed to possess the safest pair of hands of the fourteen male teams and won the accolade as the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament while the Fair Play trophy went to host village, Kamana.
On the distaff side, Kanapang lifted the championship trophy thanks to a 1-0 win over Kurukabaru. Itabac emerged as the winner of the third place match-up against Kamana by a similar score line as the final.
Kanapang swept all the individual prizes with Elizabeth Lewis claiming the MVP trophy, Ellen Williams was the leading goal scorer with six (6) with the Best Goalkeeper trophy going to Sharmella Clement. Kamana was declared the Fair Play team.
