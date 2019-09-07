New York Business Group Under-19 Tournament Young Warriors CC humble Rose Hall Estate CC

New York Business Group Under-19 50 Overs Cricket Competition for teams in Berbice recommenced last weekend. The tournament is sponsored by a group of overseas based Guyanese businessmen of New York, USA and jointly organised by Albion Community Centre and the Berbice Cricket Board.

In the match between neighbours Young Warriors Cricket Club and host Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club, half centuries by National Under-19 opener Alex Algoo and Berbice youth all rounder Aaron Beharry along with three wickets haul from National youth player Ricardo Ramdeholl, Kevin Windajellum and Virendra Outar led the visitors to a massive win by 221 runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, YWCC enjoyed a solid opening partnership of 94 between Ramdeholl and another national youth player Jarron France before the former was lbw by national under-19 female player Ashmini Munisar for a classy 45 consisting of 3 fours. The aggressive Algoo then joined France and together 46 for the second wicket before France went for 36. Berbice under-19 wicketkeeper/batsman Carl Gilgeous came and went quickly for 9. Beharry then joined Algoo in a partnership of 55 before Algoo went LBW to his younger brother Sanjay for 77 consisting of 3 fours and 6 sixes. Beharry then took over and rallied the rest of the batting line up ending on 66 not out (7 fours and 2 sixes) with his team amassing 282 for 7 off their 50 overs.

Bowling for RHECC, West Indies under-15 pacer Isaiah Thorne took 2 for 32 off 10 overs and Berbice Under 15 left arm spinner Sanjay Algoo 2 for 51 off his 10 overs.

In reply, RHECC could only muster 65 all out with opener A. Persaud the only batsman to make double figures scoring 18. Ramdeholl took 3 for 11, Outar 3 for 15 and Windajellum took 3 for 20 bowling for YWCC.

Both teams still qualify for the quarter finals set for next Saturday.