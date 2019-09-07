KFC commits sponsorship for year-end school tournament

Fast food giant, KFC, for the second successive year, has thrown its support behind the Petra Organisation that will run off the 2nd annual KFC Goodwill international school football tournament, which is scheduled for December 15th -22nd.

During the launch yesterday at the sponsor’s Vlissingen road office, co-director of Petra Organisation; Troy Mendonca, expressed thanks to KFC for showing confidence by signing on for another year. He further shared that the tournament will see an increase from four to six teams this year, which is a testament to the promotional group’s promise of seeing the event and football in general grow from strength to strength in Guyana.

The teams that will contest for the KFC Cup are Annai Secondary of Region 9 and Waramadong Secondary of Region 7 along with the top two teams of the Guyoil Schools’ football league that kicks off this month end. Meanwhile, the International teams are USL Montjoly Academy of French Guiana and Shiva Boys’ Hindu College of Trinidad & Tobago that are the defending champions.

KFC’s commitment is in the sum of $2.5million which Training Manager, Charissa Rampersaud, handed over to Mendonca via cheque during the simple but significant proceeding. Rampersaud posited during brief remarks that, “Football is a notable sport in Guyana and our future as a football nation looks very encouraging with the current generation of talented youth who are involved in the sport.”

The KFC representative further shared that, “We are confident that this series of games will be an exciting exhibition of skills and competition that will result in a thrilling experience for all fans.”

The event has also gained the support of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and coach Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover was on hand to represent the entity.