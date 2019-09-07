Govt. to invest $1.8B for upgrading of police stations – Ramjattan

Several police stations are slated for rehabilitation works and complete refurbishing from $1.8B set aside by Central Government for upgrades.

This was disclosed by Vice President and Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan as he addressed a gathering at the commissioning of the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station yesterday.

While he admonished police ranks to give of their best when executing their duties, he noted that it is important that they are made to perform in environments and under conditions that are conducive to them being able to execute professional levels of service. He then stated that Government has allotted some $1.8B for upgrading of police stations around Guyana.

Ramjattan noted that his Ministry had observed that many police stations countrywide were lacking in terms of suitable dormitories, essential amenities, proper spacing, and in some areas, structures are deteriorating. He said that in 2018, some $621M was invested in upgrading infrastructure, while for 2019, the figure is $307M. He said that works would surround the rehabilitation of the Brickdam Police Station, Golden Grove Divisional Headquarters, Fort Wellington, Mahdia, and Leonora Police Stations, inclusive of the Special Branch Department, and other locations.

Commenting on estimates for works on other police locations, Ramjattan said that $80M had been set aside for Wismar Police Station, while Parika Police Station upgrade is tabled at $59M. The Baramita Police location receives a $77M upgrade, with works at the Albion Police Station location set at $80.9M. The Whim Police Station was allotted $81.3 M for their rehabilitation project as well.

According to Mr. Ramjattan, it is very important that ranks countrywide uphold the Guyana Police Force’s motto of being always ready to serve and to protect, noting that his Ministry and the Guyanese Government will always support the police in executing their duties in a responsible, positive, and disciplined manner, with the security of their communities being of utmost priority.