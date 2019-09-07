GFF-Capelli Sport ink four-year kit supply contract Youth to Senior National Team Kits to be provided

Following a successful initial engagement with Capelli Sport (CS), which outfitted the Guyana National Senior Men’s Team during its recent Gold Cup Campaign, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has inked a four-year contract with the sportswear manufacturer.

The contract, which became effective August 29, 2019, makes CS the official uniform, apparel and equipment provider of all levels of the GFF from the senior teams, youth and women’s national teams, including the U15, 17, 20 and senior teams respectively.

Among the other primary terms of the deliverables for CS are:

-Providing logistical support to national teams visiting the USA or Europe, including free access to CS-owned training fields, gyms, office spaces and other similar facilities available to aid the preparation of teams

-Facilitating player scouting opportunities including professional and collegiate trials and exposure for GFF elite players as well as coordinate training matches, as necessary

-Creating and managing a branded online store for the GFF to sell replicas, fan wear, merchandise and accessories. All fan wear items to be offered will be the same as what the GFF offers for their own fan wear sales and the GFF will receive 30% of all the proceeds.

In exchange, the GFF will offer CS guaranteed annual purchase, preferential considerations when purchasing uniforms for Grassroots programmes and/or any Domestic Competitions organized and / or administered by the GFF, as well as other fan-related merchandise. CS will also be offered marketing privileges including but not limited to logo placements/agency brand visibility on GFF’s stationery and marketing platforms including social media, access to GFF’s marketing partners for promotion / engagement purposes and access by CS to events organized by the GFF for promotional purposes including the setting up of merchandise and promotional booths for international home matches.

GFF’s President, Wayne Forde summed up the agreement: “The Capelli kit partnership contract is groundbreaking for Guyana Football. It is a very comprehensive kit/apparel contract negotiated by the Guyana Football Federation. The process was long and sometimes frustrating but, in the end, both parties were very happy with the final deal. The value this deal will deliver over the next four years will vastly impact the development of Football across Guyana. These are the types of opportunities that Gold Cup appearances create. The Golden Jaguars international exposure during the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup created value, which was strategically leveraged to produce the best outcome for Guyana’s Football.”