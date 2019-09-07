Exxon to sell US$4B of oil and gas assets in Norway

Latest update September 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Norway (Reuters) – Exxon has agreed to sell off its oil and gas assets in Norway in a $4 billion deal, Reuters sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in what will mark an end to its long presence in Norway’s upstream sector.
Exxon is selling its minority-held stages in 20 fields, currently operated by Equinor and Shell. Exxon has been in talks with interested buyers including Equinor—as well as Aker BP, DNO, Lundin Petroleum, Var Energi, and Hitech Vision.
In June, an Exxon spokesman told a Norwegian newspaper that the company was weighing the sale of its assets in Norway. Rystad Energy had at the time estimated that Exxon’s portfolio of Norwegian upstream assets has a value of US$3.1 billion. As of 1 January 2019, Exxon controlled 530 million barrels of oil equivalent on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, the most valuable asset being a stake in the Snorre field, worth nearly US$700 million, according to Rystad.
Exxon announced in August that it was exiting the UK’s North Sea, in a move that could raise $2 billion from the sale of interests in some or all of its 40 oil and gas fields that together account for 5% of UK’s overall production.

New 2019