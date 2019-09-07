Deputy Police Commissioner Alves ‘cleared of any criminal conduct’ – other administrative issues being dealt with -Top Cop

Deputy Police Commissioner Lyndon Alves has been “cleared of any criminal conduct,” but he remains on administrative leave as the Force investigates other issues relating to him.

Police Commissioner Leslie James made this disclosure to journalists yesterday following the opening of the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station.

“What I can say to you is that the investigation has been completed…I have obtained a file and in terms of criminal conduct, Mr. Alves has been cleared,” the Commissioner said.

“Internally, administratively there are some other issues that we are dealing with, and that is the final position. But criminal conduct, he has been cleared of any criminal conduct.”

Asked if Alves will now return from administrative leave, the Top Cop responded: “I didn’t say that, I said that there are some other administrative issues we are dealing with, and that will be dealt with shortly.”

Alves, who was appointed Crime Chief just over a year ago, was sent on leave last June, in the wake of a number of allegations that were made about corruption in Berbice. He had previously served as Commander of ‘B’ Division.

An investigation by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) was said to contain allegations that were made by police ranks and civilians.

A lengthy report that was submitted to the Top Cop allegedly included claims about some ranks being paid to protect criminals, There were also claims about a plot to kill a policeman who was set to give evidence in a drugs case. Another allegation was that a bandit had made calls to a senior cop, mere hours before the bandit was slain. Reports about ranks providing protection for drug shipments and interfering with investigations were also made.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, had indicated that Alves would return as Crime Chief if he is cleared. He had also stated that President Granger would make a decision on Alves’ fate if the allegations appeared to hold merit.

Alves was one of four deputies appointed in August 2018 by President David Granger in keeping with police reforms.