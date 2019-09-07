Latest update September 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

City Council grants partial waiver to 125 property owners

Sep 07, 2019 News 0

City Council has granted a partial waiver to 125 property owners on interest accrued on general rates for 2019.

Deputy Mayor of Georgetown Alfred Mentore

The waiver was granted through the Difficult Circumstances Committee (DCC) which is headed by the Deputy City Mayor Alfred Mentore.
Persons who may be experiencing financial difficulties are being encouraged to go to Council and advised that their issues may be addressed and a collective solution found.
The Deputy Mayor said that the committee is achieving its objective to not only address the needs of citizens but challenges they may face as well.
“The strategy to reach out to citizens in dire situations is working,”
Mentore said. The Council has granted amnesty in the past on interest rates and this was done across the board, and many people who can’t afford to pay the accrued interest on their general rates benefited.
The key role of the DCC, he said, is to assess situations and provide whatever assistance is needed to get persons out of them, “furthermore the Council is encouraging ratepayers who may be having severe financial challenges to utilise the forum provided, so that any indebtedness to Council can be liquidated”.
Timely payments of all general rates will aid in critical services provision to the citizens, which include cleaning of drains and canals, road repairs, maintenance of parks, provision of recreational facilities, day-care service, collection and disposal of solid waste and public health services.
Additionally, the persons who have benefitted from these partial waivers but have outstanding amounts from previous years, a facility is available whereby they can pay a third of the outstanding amount owed and pay off the remainder in six equal instalments.

 

