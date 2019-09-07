Canadian Bank Note awarded $2.5B project to build e-passport system

Government has announced a US$12.4M ($2.5B) project to procure a new border management system to cater for e-passports.

The project was awarded to the Canadian Bank Note Company Limited, well known for its work in Guyana.

The project will be carried out for the Ministry of Citizenship, Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon said.

In recent years, there have been significant improvements at especially the Passport Office, once under the direct command of the Ministry of Home Affairs and then the Ministry of Public Security.

Since then, the Passport Office has been placed under the Ministry of Citizenship, headed by Winston Felix, a former Commissioner of Police.

With one Passport Office on Camp Road, in the past, persons had to travel all the way to the city and sometimes overnight to apply and collect their passports.

In the last few months, passport offices were opened in Berbice and in Linden.

According to Harmon, most systems around the world are inter-linked with machine-readable passports. The idea is to improve the current system, to reduce fraud and take security to another level.

The US$12.4M will be coming from the public treasury, Harmon said.