Canadian Bank Note awarded $2.5B project to build e-passport system

Latest update September 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Government has announced a US$12.4M ($2.5B) project to procure a new border management system to cater for e-passports.
The project was awarded to the Canadian Bank Note Company Limited, well known for its work in Guyana.
The project will be carried out for the Ministry of Citizenship, Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon said.
In recent years, there have been significant improvements at especially the Passport Office, once under the direct command of the Ministry of Home Affairs and then the Ministry of Public Security.
Since then, the Passport Office has been placed under the Ministry of Citizenship, headed by Winston Felix, a former Commissioner of Police.
With one Passport Office on Camp Road, in the past, persons had to travel all the way to the city and sometimes overnight to apply and collect their passports.
In the last few months, passport offices were opened in Berbice and in Linden.
According to Harmon, most systems around the world are inter-linked with machine-readable passports. The idea is to improve the current system, to reduce fraud and take security to another level.
The US$12.4M will be coming from the public treasury, Harmon said.
Sep 07, 2019Volleyball and basketball players will take to their respective courts today at the ‘Area H’ Ground, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice. The competitions are organised by Club Fiesta, Jagdeo...
Sep 07, 2019
Sep 07, 2019
Sep 07, 2019
Sep 07, 2019
Sep 07, 2019
A recent poll has as one of its findings that Irfaan Ali is not popular with PPP supporters, with preference for Anil Nandlall.... more
Did Forbes Burnham err when he nationalised the commanding heights of the economy and removed foreign involvement from... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Canadian-owned Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, has more than US$1 trillion in assets; the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]