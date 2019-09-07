Beware of scammers posing as our brokers – NICIL

Latest update September 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), is appealing to the public to beware of scammers posing as officials of NICIL.
This warning comes after several reports were made to the entity that persons were claiming to be “brokers” of NICIL, and had been approaching unsuspecting persons to sell a number of prime properties belonging to NICIL and the Government of Guyana.
NICIL has declared that no property or assets belonging to the entity can be sold without the authorisation of its CEO or Board of Directors.
Chief Executive Officer of NICIL, Mr. Colvin Heath-London noted that, “We seem to be in a season where there are desperate people doing desperate things, and I would like to warn and appeal to everyone to not fall for the lies being peddled by an evidently evil organised network.”
In Guyana, a number of businesses, both private and governmental have been reporting cases where scammers are posing as officials to rob people of their monies.
It was only recently that Kaieteur News reported a case where a fake profile of President Granger was offering Guyanese affordable housing. A release from the Ministry of the Presidency stated that the profile has been “luring unsuspected citizens to execute money transfers/ transactions…”
Since this publication reported the issue, there have been no reported cases.
