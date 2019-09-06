Latest update September 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Port Kaituma cook jailed 23 years for raping boy, 6

Convicted by a mixed panel of jurors for the rape of a minor, Leonard Alberts, 46, a cook from Port Kaituma, Region One has been jailed for 23 years.
His sentence was imposed by Justice Simone Ramlall yesterday at the Sexual Offences Court of the Georgetown Supreme Court.

Jailed: Leonard Alberts

Alberts had been found guilty of the rape of a six year old boy last June. His sentence was deferred to facilitate a probation report requested by his Attorney, Maxwell Mc Kay.
The indictment stated that the rape occurred on June 9, 2012 in Essequibo.
The probation report was tendered and read in court prior to the sentence, by Welfare and Probation Officer, Collis Jacobs.
Jacob’s report pointed to Alberts’ humble catholic upbringings in Yarakita Region One.
“Alberts was living with his wife and five young children at Port Kaituma prior to his incarceration,” the Probation officer said in his report.
It was further revealed by Jacobs that when interviewed, Alberts said he felt that he was wrongly accused.
“He denies any sexual activity with the child and hopes God will be on his side.”
At the same time, the Port Kaituma resident expressed concern for his family.
He is worried about a loan he has to repay to his former employer for the recent construction of his family home.
The Court on the other hand was provided with a victim impact statement.
Now 13 years- old, the child through his statement, read to the Social Worker, Simone Gaskin, disclosed that he struggles forget the incident which happened eight years ago.
The teen said that all he wants to do is have a normal childhood.
He wishes he was never raped.
He expressed that thinking about the incident makes him unhappy, and he constantly do things to distract himself, like play computer games.

