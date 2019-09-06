Guyana giving its a** and doing it through its ribs

ExxonMobil had to do something to de politicians. When Soulja Bai release de oil contract everybody see all de faults and dem talk. Everybody seh de contract should be reviewed but not Soulja Bai; not Jagdeo.

Wednesday Jagdeo go on radio and seh all de new contracts gun be reviewed. Dem boys ask him wha happen to de Exxon contract. He give some fancy answer bout Exxon being a frontier explorer.

In short, he telling people that Exxon come and find oil fuh de first time. What that mean is even if Exxon didn’t have a contract Jagdeo woulda lef dem to do wha dem want because dem is frontier.

People does seh that wha good fuh one good fuh all. If Exxon can get away wid a lopsided contract then all de odda oil companies gun believe that they should and that is wha happen. Dem start to call some shots and Guyana bow to dem because just like how a three-card man does play tricks to win people, that is wha dem oil company do.

But dem boys believe is more than that. Jagdeo talk how Exxon carry some of Soulja Bai people to Texas and fete dem. Well if in this day and age politicians believe that dem got to drink wine and sleep in fancy hotel wid foreigners then odda things gun happen to dem. Some of dem would wake up without pants and a soreness in dem behind.

But still de oil company claim how it doing a lot fuh Guyana. It training people and it paying taxes. But Guyana still failing to tek advantage of what it entitled to. Imagine local content is something that is a must fuh Guyana.

De oil company must use what dem need from Guyana. Once Guyana got it and at a competitive cost dem got to use it. Guyana can’t have bottled water and de oil company going and buy de water from outside.

But Soulja Bai people ain’t even demand such a thing. Instead it look like if he giving everything to de foreigners and dem boys don’t like that.

Talk half and wonder if Soulja Bai sleeping.