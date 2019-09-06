Following barge collision… Demerara Harbour Bridge retracting to allow vessels to pass

Latest update September 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) is once again being retracted to allow vessels to pass.
Kaieteur News understands that the bridge operators retracted the structure yesterday, allowing five vessels to traverse the area.
This comes three days after a tug and barge crashed into the bridge, causing extensive damage. Officials are still to assess the full cost of repairs.
In an interview yesterday on the National Communications Network (NCN), Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma, said an investigation is underway to determine the cause, look at the state of the vessels involved, the vessel’s logbook, anchorage records, the crew, and possible criminal responsibility..
The minister explained that vessels approaching the DHB should be under control of a Transport and Harbours River Pilot, who would be familiar with the area. This was apparently not the case at the time of the collision.
“You wouldn’t expect that an international vessel approaching the bridge does not have a local person advising, or being on board,” Minister Sharma said.
He commended the efforts made by the DHB’s management, engineers and workers who effected bridge repairs within 36 hours of the “massive collision”, describing their work as “highly commendable.”
But the Minister also suggested that even when a new, fixed harbour bridge is constructed, “we should have other bridges… We should even have the two stellings up and running…in case of emergencies…for passengers and commuters.”
In the wake of the mishap, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) is recommending several stringent regulations for vessels traversing the area.
Reports indicate that the crew operating the Panama-registered tug, Marina Oceanic and the barge, had shut the engine off, and anchored in an area where vessels are prohibited from doing so.
It is believed that the crew wanted to be among the first to pass when the bridge was opened for vessels to traverse. However, they apparently didn’t reckon with the strong tides.
“They may have wanted to be first when the bridge opens, (but) the current and the force of the water pushed them into the bridge and they lost control of the tug,” a source said.
Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson has confirmed that the owners of the vessels would have to bear the costs for the repair of the Harbour Bridge.
“But it is not only the bridge; a young woman’s car has to be repaired. Also there is loss of revenue, since two days of revenue would have been lost,” Patterson added.
MARAD officials explained that there are already regulations in place, which require the captains of vessels to notify authorities 72 hours before they come into port.
“But now, they will have to also send information about the registration of the vessel, whether it is insured, whether the captain has a certified Master’s Licence; and whether the crew is also licensed.”
This also goes for vessels that are going beyond the Harbour Bridge.
MARAD is also seeking to ensure that all barges are piloted by tugs that are adequate in size.
“Most barges can’t be operated by themselves. The size of the barge must correspond with the size of the tug. Some also need two tugs. ”
MARAD is proposing that the owners of vessels notify officials about the size of tugs, which they require.
Sep 06, 2019By Sean Devers Watched a vocal and colourful crowd of close 13, 000 flag-waving fans, the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) took their first step towards reaching their fifth final when they beat the St...
Sep 06, 2019
Sep 06, 2019
Sep 06, 2019
Sep 06, 2019
Sep 06, 2019
I have lived my entire life in this country. I studied abroad and worked for a few months as an advisor to the Foreign... more
Does anyone seriously believe that Guyanese are swayed by what is said during the course of presidential campaigns between... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Canadian-owned Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, has more than US$1 trillion in assets; the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]