Fire destroys one-flat house at Angoy’s Avenue

A fire of unknown origin has completely destroyed a one-flat concrete dwelling house situated at lot 640 Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The house is reportedly owned by Esther Moriah, a businesswoman also of Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice.

According to information, the fire began around 01:50hrs and lasted until 03:13hrs hrs.

The house was reportedly unoccupied at the time of the fire.

According to the woman’s daughter, Shiandi Moriah., her sister Angela Johnson, a cleaner at Berbice High School, lives in the house.

She said that her sister had left to spend some time in North West District and no one was occupying the premises at the time.

According to a neighbour, Hazel Williams, she was at home sleeping and was awaken by the smell of smoke. She got up and checked around and saw Moriah’s house on fire and she immediately raise an alarm.

The Guyana Fire Service responded with two fire tenders and after some time the fire was extinguished. According to reports, the house was not insured.