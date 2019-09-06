Duo slapped with four counts of identification fraud

Two men were yesterday hauled before a city magistrate and made to answer four fraud related charges which include forging identification documents and presenting forged documents.

The defendants are Benvolio Valenski, called “Roy Anthony Sewnarine” 28, of Betterhope, East Coast Demerara and Ganesh Singh, 38, of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

Particulars of the first charge read that between February 1, 2019 and September 2, 2019, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, Singh conspired with Valenski, to forge one Republic of Guyana Driver’s Licence in favour of Roy Anthony, purporting to show that same was issued by the Guyana Revenue Authority.

Secondly, it was alleged that between February 1, 2019 and September 2, 2019, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, Singh conspired with Valenski to forge one Guyana National Identification Card in favour of Roy Anthony Sewnarine, purporting to show that same was issued by the Guyana Elections Commission.

Also it was alleged that on September 2, 2019, at Central Immigration and Passport Office, Camp Street, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, Valenski uttered to a police constable, who is an Immigration Officer, one forged Guyana National Identification card #101263701 in favor of himself, purporting to show that same was issued by the Guyana Elections Commission, knowing same to be forged.

Finally, it was alleged that on September 2, 2019, at Central Immigration and Passport Office, Georgetown, for the purpose of procuring a new passport, Valenski made a false statement, that is to say, he signed a written declaration, that he was Roy Anthony, knowing same to be false.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to all of the charges which were read to them by Senior Magistrate, Clive Nurse, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The men who are both construction workers were represented by attorney-at-law Adrian Thompson who asked for bail to be granted to his clients in the most reasonable sum.

Information received stated that the men are known to each other. Valenski, resides in the United States of America and it was only in January 2019 that he returned to Guyana.

He later made contact with his co-accused, informing him that he is in need of a birth certificate, identification card and a driver’s licence. The two then allegedly made arrangements for Valenski to pay Singh a large sum of cash to provide the documents.

On September 2, 2019, Valenski went to the Central Immigration Office where he reportedly used the forged documents to apply for a passport. The documents were examined and found to be forged. As a result he was arrested and taken into custody by the police.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objections for bail to be granted to the defendants, however, he asked for conditions to be attached.

After listening to both sides, Magistrate Nurse granted bail in the sum of $300,000 for each defendant under the condition that they lodge their passports with the court and report every Friday to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters. The matter was then adjourned to September 11, 2019. (Trishan Craig)