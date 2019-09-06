Drug addict’s body found with bullet wound to head on Berbice dam

Four persons are presently in police custody for the alleged murder of a known drug addict from Number 11 Village, West Coast Berbice.

This was confirmed by a senior police source in B’ Division.

The Commander was unreachable.

The men were arrested yesterday morning based on information received by the police.

Dead is Suraj Sookdeo also known as “Terry”.

Reports are that he was found by a passerby yesterday morning with a bullet wound to the back of his head on a dam in the Naarstigheid Village farmlands.

His home is located just a few miles away from where he was discovered. A spent shell was beside his body on the ground.

Police sources have since indicated that the man may have been transported to the location and killed.

It was noted, however, that Sookdeo is known to have brushes with the law and was last seen Wednesday night by relatives.

A post mortem is expected to be done soon.