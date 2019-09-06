Citizens express mixed feelings about CCTV Cameras around the city

During a walk around the streets of Georgetown, one would notice the many white poles housing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. This initiative has been spearheaded by the Ministry of Public Telecommunications and the Ministry of Public Security.

These Chinese-built surveillance systems are part of the safe city solution, launched by the government to moderate and minimize the many criminal activities and traffic offences committed around the city. According to statements by Government officials, Guyana is now in a better position to solve crimes and traffic violations.

However, yesterday Kaieteur News spoke with members of the public – vendors, residents, workers and business owners who expressed mixed feelings towards the installed CCTV cameras. While it is the general view of citizens that the cameras are good and it serves to keep crime in check, there are concerns that more is needed to ensure optimum results.

One vendor said, ‘‘the cameras are really good but every day I sit here and see vehicles violating traffic regulations right in front of the camera so in my opinion I think that the cameras need to be monitored.’’ It is the opinion of this citizen that while a good was done by installing cameras around the city, it is important that the cameras are monitored in order to effectively combat crime and traffic violations.

‘‘I am glad for the cameras but I think more cameras will be needed, especially at certain points in Georgetown, ’’ highlighted another citizen. She was of the opinion that cameras should be installed at more of the strategic locations in Georgetown such as bus parks, business places and crime prone areas.

“What is the purpose of a camera that cannot recognize a person?” were the words of a businessman who was initially reluctant to comment about an incident which saw a woman being robbed near a CCTV camera. He disclosed that the woman reported the matter to the police station but when a footage was obtained from the camera they were unable to recognize the perpetrators since the quality of the footage was poor.