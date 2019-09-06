Body with head almost severed… Butcher, nephew held for murder of NDC employee

Latest update September 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police are questioning a butcher and his nephew in connection with the murder of Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) employee David Gentle, whose body, with neck almost severed, was found near a bridge at Haslington, East Coast Demerara last Monday.
The suspects are said to be from Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara. Kaieteur news understands that Gentle, who was employed at the Haslington/Grove NDC, had made numerous complaints to the police about individuals from nearby communities who were allegedly involved in illegal activities.
“He used to complain that there were a lot of people who were stealing cattle and slaughtering them at the abattoir,” a source said.
It is alleged that on Sunday night, Gentle had told some individuals that he was following three men who he suspected were involved in illegal activities. Prior to following the men, the 58-year-old was allegedly seen drinking at a shop.
There are reports that Gentle was at a bar for a Karaoke session, when he got into a confrontation with another patron. Gentle reportedly left that location sometime around 01:30 hrs. This was the last time he was seen alive.
At around 05:30 hours on Monday, a woman who was heading to work came across the gruesome sight of Gentle’s mutilated body at the edge of a bridge, located near the Haslington Bus Shed Street.
He was lying face-down, with his head and hand on the bridge and a bicycle next to him. There were gaping wounds which appeared to be chops to the centre of his head and the back of the neck.
All the contents of his pockets as well as his other personal belongings and valuables were left intact.
Residents told Kaieteur News that Gentle would usually visit a sister of his who lives some distance away from where his body was found. There was a small amount of blood at the scene. This led to speculation that the victim was killed elsewhere.
Some residents also said it was “impossible” for someone to be hacked to death in that area, without anyone seeing or hearing anything.
