About 4000 new students registered at UG for new academic year

The University of Guyana (UG), the country’s leading institution for tertiary education, has recorded an estimated number of 4000 new registered students, for the 2019/2020 academic year. This whopping number has been recorded as the largest at the university since its establishment in April of 1963.

Some of the new UG students

On Monday at the ceremonial launch of the opening day at the university, hundreds of new students gathered in the campus’ more recognized room, the George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT). In GWLT the students enjoyed a lengthy programme of entertainment and motivational speeches, as they moved forward in their advanced studies.
During her feature address, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohamed, expressed that, “A university education will set you apart immediately from others who have not had this opportunity. A university education is the first of all life changing indicators and this confers mobility and lifelong opportunities that are not available to others. A university education really is an opportunity because for every one of you sitting there, there’s an average of about four others who applied and did not gain entry.”
In light of what the professor noted, she encouraged the new students to take full advantage of the goals and opportunities offered to them not only at the university, but throughout their lifetimes.
She noted that while education is very important, in many instances, even university students do not give enough thought to their future.
“Everybody is going to get a first degree eventually, so if you really want to keep climbing, if you want to be distinguished, you need to think about how else you are going to move forward, and the GPA’s really important to that,” she said.
Professor Mohamed cautioned students to understand the importance of their grade point average (GPA), as it sets them apart from others, notes their level of achievements in their varied courses at the university, and opportunities in the future.
She also remarked that the students’ presence at an orientation meant that they made it. “The fact that you are here means that you have developed a mindset, not yesterday, but a long time ago to make a difference to invest the time and energy in your life.”
“ …Your university education is funded in large parts by the people of this country, many of those people on whose backs we stand will never see the inside of a university. They work hard, they pay their taxes, and those taxes come to us, and so for that reason, we must take every opportunity.
We must suck up an iota of knowledge, and we must never forget upon whose back-breaking toil we receive our mark of distinction,” the professor concluded.
The ceremonial opening wraps up a week of activities held for the university’s orientation.

 

