North R/veldt Multilateral enjoys fruitful CSEC 2019

2019 will go down as a record-breaking year for North Ruimveldt Multilateral School in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Exams, with an overall pass rate of 80% from grades 1-3, with 41 students having registered. The school is said to offer 24 subject areas, and the results are being viewed as a significant achievement given the stigma that was attached to the school which in some cases saw students being transferred.

The top CSEC student for the school this year, Erykah Baptiste, secured 11 subjects – seven grade ones and four grade twos. An aspiring accountant, the young lady emphasised that success for her was not possible without the help and motivation from her teachers and parents.

“All the teachers were behind us, especially ‘Sir’ Quacy. He would be there during middays, and if passed by the class and saw we had nothing to do, he would give us work,” she reflected.

Baptiste revealed that she applied to the Bertram Collins College of Public Service, and when asked why, she said “For me, it is a better opportunity… and this whole thing with unemployment… when you go through the college, you are sure that you will get a job at the end”.

The second best performing student, Johanna Davidson secured 11 subjects with six grade ones, four grade twos and one grade three, while Daniel Wharton, one of two boys who were standouts, wrote nine subjects and gained three grade ones, four grade twos and two grade threes.

Other top performing students are Mikaela Folkes, Shanique Morris, Savannah Austin, Faith Fraser, Aaliyah Trotman, Abigail Barkoye, Zishel Williams and Shaquan Greene, all who secured grades one to three in their subjects.

According to the Headteacher, Miss Allison Cosbert, the school’s matriculation rate – that is, passes in five subject areas along with Maths and English – has improved with a 71% pass rate. She even explained that the school was commissioned in 2015 as an ‘A’ List school because of their CSEC performances over the years.

The school saw 100% passes in 15 subject areas – English, Agricultural Science, Family and Resource Management, Electronic Document and Preparation Management, Principles of Business, Office Administration, Technical Drawing, Mechanical Engineering and Information Technology.

“We place much emphasis on Mathematics and English and that is why I think 71% of them were able to gain passes in those and in other subject areas,” the Headteacher said.

It was noted that the school currently has a population of a little over 400 students and is in need of upgraded computers and more textbooks that cater to the curriculum.