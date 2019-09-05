Mahaicony woman, 63, dies in Queens fire

A Dundee, Mahaicony woman who suffered a massive stroke died in a fire at her Queens, New York home late Tuesday, the ABC New York news has reported.

Firefighters were called to the building on 219th Street in Queens Village as the flames quickly spread, and cellphone videos showed the intense flames shortly after 11 p.m.

Authorities say 63-year-old Azmin Jaomin who went by the name Azmin Shaw on her Facebook account, a former security guard who recently suffered a stroke and lived in the home with the help of a home health aide, was found dead after the fire was extinguished.

“She had a massive stroke, too, so her left side, her foot and hand were not working properly,” her niece said. “Very nice woman, my aunt was a beautiful woman, beautiful. I’m so shocked to see that this happened to her.”

The fire apparently began after the health aide left for the day, and Jaomin was trapped inside the home on the first floor and unable to get out.

The home does have other tenants, but it’s unclear if they escaped or were not home at the time.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

It is reportedly the second major fire to hit the family this summer.