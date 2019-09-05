Limacol football tournament Pele trump Determinators on Tuesday

Match night two of the fourth annual Limacol football tournament kicked off on Tuesday evening at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue. The night’s play that was scheduled to commence at 19:00hrs was delayed since power outages by Guyana Power & Light (GPL) Inc. had the venue, which is dependent on floodlights, in darkness.

Pele FC drubbed Mahaica Determinators 3-0 in the opening match, which was both team’s opening round-robin group clash, while the feature encounter was a stalemate that finished 1-all between Beacons FC and Pouderoyen.

Daniel Gibson opened the scoring for Pele in the 21st minute after being played through on goal with a brilliant searching pass from the defence and he made no mistake, expertly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

In the second half, Derwin George then expelled the pressure that the East Coast opponents were building by banging home the Georgetown based club’s second goal in the 52nd minute of play. Ten minutes later, a Mahaica player found himself on the score sheet after inadvertently turning in Pele’s third into his own net, the culprit was Kevon Giddings.

In the feature match, West Demerara’s Pouderoyen FC couldn’t hold on to a 1-0 lead that was achieved in the 26th minute of their match against Georgetown’s Beacons FC when Eon Sullivan found the back of the net. Sullivan’s strike was cancelled out halfway through the second half when Beacon’s Wesley Greenidge slotted home to decide the game 1-1.

The tournament continues tomorrow with another double header at the same venue from 19:00hrs. In the first match, Buxton Stars will take on GFC who are looking to break their decade’s long duck of not winning a senior tournament in both teams’ opening group round-robin fixture.

Meanwhile, a talented Fruta Conquerors under-20 side will match skills with current Turbo football champions, Northern Rangers FC, in what is expected to be an electric matchup.

There are four groups of four teams contesting the group round-robin stage, the top two sides in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. The winners of this edition will pocket $400,000, second $200,000, third $100,000 and the losers of the third place playoff will walk away with $50,000.

The tournament’s flagship sponsor is New GPC Inc. with support from W.J. Enterprise. (Calvin Chapman)