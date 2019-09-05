Kwakwani main access road upgraded

Latest update September 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Natural Resources has answered the call of the Kwakwani Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to have its main access road upgraded.
The one-mile stretch of road that leads from the Kwakwani waterfront to the Kwakwani Park became a cause of concern for residents and loggers, who traverse it regularly.
Cort Simeon, a resident, explained that while the road upgrade may appear to be a small gesture, for Kwakwani residents it means a lot, since the livelihoods of many depend on the thoroughfare.
With the road in a deplorable condition, loggers have to spend more money to transport their logs, and truck owners also have to spend more on the servicing and purchasing of parts for their vehicles that are affected by daily traversing the road.
Regional Vice Chairman, Elroy Adolph, said that the community is very grateful for the upgrades, since the NDC does not have a grader or other equipment, to carry out those works.
“This form of development on the coastland and the hinterland as well shows that the government cares, and we can be assured that they are making every effort to fulfil promises made to make our lives easier,” he said.
In addition to the internal roads in Kwakwani, the Linden to Kwakwani trail is also being upgraded by the Ministry of Natural Resources. Extensive works were done on the road last year, but some amount of damage was created, during the recent rainy season.
According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, they want to ensure the Region 10 roads do not regress to their former state as was the case in the past.
