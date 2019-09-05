Guyana got Tricky and Trawny

There is a saying – No tricks; no living. Two men deh pon trial in de High Court fuh burning down a place and killing some people. People does complain how dem got to spend a long time in jail before dem can get trial.

These two men been on trial; now dem got to go back in jail and wait fuh anodda trial.

De judge find out something and promptly abort de trial.

Anodda thing is how China getting into everything. Guyana know bout blackouts fuh nearly forty years. All dem government spend millions of dollars to fix de problem. When dem build de new Kingston power plant, Sam Hinds declare how blackouts will be a thing of de past. He probably did mean de past decades.

Every time dem open a power plant, dem boys hear how blackout done. Now de government spending more money pon de electricity system. China alone did get a contract fuh develop a fibre optic system. It wuk part time.

Now China get anodda contract, but dis time it got to wuk wid India and Brazil to fix de electricity problem. These three countries decide to join ranks. How dem gon share de money, dem boys don’t know. Fuh sure, dem wouldn’t throw dice.

Dem boys hope de material come from Brazil because de shipping cost gon be less. If not, it should come from India because of de quality.

But dem boys want to know who Guyana gon claim any money from if de project fail.

Talk half and watch out fuh Tricky and Trawny.