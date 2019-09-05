GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – ECPFA Henrietta edge Dartmouth Dominators to be crowned 2019 champions

An Aldrin Austin brace was all that was needed for Henrietta United to win the Essequibo Coast Pomeroon Football Association leg of the GFFNAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League, which concluded on Sunday afternoon last at the Imam Bacchus Cricket ground at Columbia in the Cinderella County.

On a day when history was created as it was the first ever football game to be hosted at this venue, host of the day, Mr. Sam Baksh of the famous Imam Bacchus & Sons business group, said that they were more than grateful to be hosting the footballers as part of the NAMILCO 50th Anniversary Sports programme, Essequibo leg.

The footballers first enjoyed the T20 cricket match between Imam Bacchus CC and the NAMILCO Thunderbolt Team, which the former won by eight (8) wickets. When it was their turn to entertain, they did so with lots of energy.

The champions wasted little time in stamping their authority with Austin nailing the first goal in the 9th minute much to the delight of his teammates and supporters. That advantage was doubled in the 27th minute when Austin was again able to breach the Dartmouth defence and custodian.

That advantage was maintained until the 58th minute when Dartmouth Determinators displayed some determination to score through a Steffon Clarke goal that gave them a glimmer of hope. However, the Henrietta lads were not going to be denied on the day as they defended their goal advantage until the final whistle, which resulted in an eruption of joy to win the League and bragging rights for the next year.

The win brought with it a first place prize of $50,000 as the match also formed part of the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) 50th Anniversary celebrations. Dartmouth did not leave the venue empty handed as they received $10,000. Both teams also received trophies.

Baksh, in extending congratulations to Henrietta, stated that while that match was the first to be hosted by his club at the best venue on the Essequibo Coast, it would certainly not be the last.

NAMILCO’s Finance Director, Mr. Fitzroy McLeod also congratulated the champions, reminding that his company has been making the rounds to ensure the development of Guyanese sportsmen and women.

“As the title sponsor for this League, we are very pleased to see Essequibo completing yours, given the challenges we would have been experiencing with the rain. Lots of talent has been coming to the fore as a result of this investment we have made with the Guyana Football Federation. We will continue to put the enhancement and empowerment of our young people at the helm of what we do as a company.”

Also sharing the moment was NAMILCO’s Personal Assistant to Managing Director Bert Sukhai, who was unavoidably absent, Mr. Atomaram Lakeram who expressed his company’s gratitude to Baksh and the Imam Bacchus group for being gracious hosts.