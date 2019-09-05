GCOS hands over prizes to lucky winners of fund raising raffles

Latest update September 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Committee of Service (GCS), a benefactor of numerous sporting disciplines, athletes and the performing arts, recently pulled its raffle and former national sprinter, Junior Cornette emerged winner of the $1M grand cash prize.
The raffle that ran for close to a year also saw four others persons winning big and they received their prizes yesterday at Payless Variety Store, located on Wellington Street.
Carla David of Berbice won a microwave; D. Geer of Enmore is now the owner of a Smart Television. Jocelyn David of Bartica won a refrigerator and Vanessa Dwarkanand rode off with a Hero motorcycle.
All the proceeds of the raffle will go towards the GCOS performing its mandate, which is to support athletes and the performing arts.
The GCOS also ran track and field summer camps at various locations around the country and gifted uniforms, backpacks and vouchers to the attendees.
