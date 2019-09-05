Daniels to stage cricket coaching programme from Sept. 14 at NOC

By Zaheer Mohamed

Following the conclusion of a clinic for male and female cricketers which was held at Zorg SC and NOC SC, Coach Forbes Daniels has decided to embark on another venture to help raise the standard of the game in South Essequibo.

Daniels and the Young Guns Cricket Club hosted Achiever’s Youth and Sports Club of West Berbice in three T20 matches last weekend to bring the curtains down on the clinic.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport on Sunday at the NOC ground, Daniels said the players are calling for more such clinics so he decided to embark on a new programme. “The players have shown the willingness to learn and I am pleased with their response. They need the necessary exposure for their talent to be properly harnessed,” he added.

Daniels will be assisted by Daniel Stoll, Javed Azeez, Akini Adams and Debra Daniels and sessions will be held on weekends; on Saturdays from 11:00hrs to 16:00hrs and on Sundays from 09:00hrs. Sessions will target male and female junior and senior players.

Daniels stated that he is impressed with the attitude of the female players there. “The female players are always willing to learn and participate, they always make themselves available and one of the positives that came out from the previous clinic is that they are learning pretty quickly.”

“We are looking at raising the level of cricket here so we have approached the administration at NOC and they requested a programme which has already been submitted. This programme, which involves outdoor coaching, will last for a period of 17 weekends.

We have seen cricketers such as the Fredericks brothers, Rayon Thomas, Royston Alkins, Devon Ramnauth, Dillon Heyliger and Anthony Adams emerge from this area, so we are hoping that more talented crickets can surface following this clinic. We are looking at the minimum of one cricketer in each national junior team.”

Daniels added that the feedback from the various stake holders has been positive. “Last weekend games against Achievers Youth and Sports Club generated much interest and I am hoping that at the end of the programme we can gain the support, so we can continue to stage such events and help the players to develop continuously.”

“Cricket is not what it used to be like 15 years ago where the entire village used to attend matches in support their team. You don’t find that anymore. So we need a programme for the youths which can also help to get more people involved. This programme is designed to prepare the youths for future engagements and so far the president of South Essequibo Cricket Committee Andy Ramnarine has been outspoken in his support for all development programmes.