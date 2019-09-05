Caribbean Premier League sells out sponsorship programme for 2019 season

The Hero Caribbean Premier League has once again filled out its partner programme with some of the biggest brands from across the Caribbean and from around the globe partnering with the unique and exciting Twenty20 cricket tournament.

Hero Motocorp has renewed their title sponsorship with the league for the second time, deepening their commitment to one of the world’s great cricket leagues. One of the Hero CPL’s founding sponsors, Guardian Life, have also renewed their association with the tournament and they will continue to support the hugely successful volunteer programme which has played such a big part in making the Biggest Party in Sport such a great experience for the hundreds of thousands of supporters who come to matches each year.

Continuing as part of long terms associations are El Dorado Rum, Carib, Republic Bank, Dream11, Sunshine Snacks and Caribbean Airlines who are all working on unique and innovative ways to engage with CPL fans, both at the ground and away from the stadiums. CPL’s Founding Partner, Digicel, will also be back for this season.

There are also new commercial partners joining the CPL family. VISA, FedEx Express Latin America and the Caribbean, Angostura Lemon & Lime Bitters and 10Cric will also be associated with the Biggest Party in Sport for 2019.

Jamie Stewart, Commercial Director of Hero CPL, said: “It is a great pleasure to have a combination of the Caribbean’s best and most forward-thinking companies and some of the world’s leading sport sponsors as long-term Partners of Hero CPL. A special Hero CPL welcome to 10Cric, Angostura LLB, Visa and FedEx Express Latin America and the Caribbean, who join the fun for the first time this season. Without this support we get from our amazing set of sponsors, it wouldn’t be possible to deliver what is truly “the Biggest Party in Sport.” On behalf of the players, the League and the fans a big thank you to all our brand supporters.”

Title Sponsor– Hero Motorcorp Limited

Founding Sponsor – Digicel

Official Partners– El Dorado Rum, Republic Bank, 10Cric, Carib, Angostura LLB

Official Sponsors– Caribbean Airlines, Sunshine Snacks, Guardian Life, Nescafe, Dream11, FedEx Express Latin America and the Caribbean.